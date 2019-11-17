AFTER another sell-out last year, Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra’s A Night at the Movies concert returns to St David’s Hall on Friday, December 6 – and will also be the 25th anniversary of this amazing annual concert.

In 1994, CPO performed what was meant to be a one-off programme of film music. CPO conductor Michael Bell has always been a great enthusiast for film music and wanted the orchestra and audiences to share his passion for movie scores.

And now, a quarter of a century later, CPO are back at the National Concert Hall of Wales to perform some of their favourite movie music. With a stunning selection of Star Wars (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens) is the perfect preview.

Film fans are in for an extra treat too with memorable scores from classic flicks like Casablanca, Ben-Hur and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

