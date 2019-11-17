AFTER selling out her biggest UK concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart and her band will return to the UK, with a stop in Cardiff, in February 2020 to tour her latest album War In My Mind.

With War On My Mind, Beth Hart is as real as it gets.

In a music industry full of glossy production and airbrushed photoshoots, this is one artist who throws down her cards and shares her darkest secrets and invites you to join her for the ride.

“More than any record I’ve ever made, I’m more open to being myself on these songs,” she said.

“I’ve come a long way with healing, and I’m comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I’m ashamed of – as well as the things that make me feel good”.

Ms Hart will be joined by Kris Barras will be special guest on her February 2020 UK tour, performing an acoustic set. Mr Barras just finished his headline tour with his full band in support of his new album Light It Up.

The album sees him at his most expressive yet, forcing himself out of his comfort zone.

“I kind of forced myself to write songs a different way,” he said. “The biggest difference for this album was that I didn’t pigeonhole myself in anyway, I didn’t feel like I had to conform.

“I just sat down and wrote songs I wanted to write, with a sound I wanted to produce, not thinking about genre whatsoever”.

The 10-date tour will start at the Brighton Dome on Wednesday, February 5, and includes dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. The tour will stop at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on Wednesday, February 12.

