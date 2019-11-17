OVER the last month, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences including drug dealing, burglary and fraud.

Their combined prison sentences totalled more than 20 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Kyle Anthony Evans

BOGUS charity collector Kyle Anthony Evans, aged 31, of Cyril Street, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks.

He admitted fraud at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The offence was committed in the Vale of Glamorgan between September 1, 2018 and October 5, 2018.

Cameron Symonds

Callum Biggs

Declan Beesley

THREE Newport drug dealers who trafficked cocaine and ecstasy in the city and Torfaen have been jailed for a total of more than 10 years.

Cameron Symonds, aged 21, of Liberty Grove, was sent to prison for four years, Callum Biggs, aged 20, of Bishton Street, three years and nine months and Declan Beesley, aged 22, of Gainsborough Drive, two years and nine months.

They trio admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The city’s crown court heard how the gang were involved in the operation of a drugs telephone line and were part of a network that had tentacles in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

John Ryan, prosecuting, said that line was receiving up to 1,000 messages a day.

The court was told how undercover police officers were involved in bringing the gang to justice.

The offences were committed between December 1, 2018 and April 18 this year.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: "These individuals were arrested as part of Operation Dynamic – a large scale operation to tackle serious and organised crime throughout the Gwent area.”

The three are also set to face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings due to take place in the new year.

Scott Llewellyn

Tyler Mulligan

TWO violent burglars who attacked a man during a “terrifying” raid on his home have been jailed for a total of nearly 10 years.

Tyler Mulligan and Scott Llewellyn set upon their victim after he woke up while sleeping on the sofa and hit him about the head.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said he fought back and the pair fled, but not before they stole his mobile phone and wallet during the burglary in Newport.

Mulligan, 24, was convicted of burglary following a trial and Llewellyn, 31, admitted the offence.

Both defendants are from Albert Street, Newport.

Mulligan was jailed for five years and Llewellyn for four-and-a-half years.