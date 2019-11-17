DO YOU recognise this Newport scene?

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's Now and Then was the Old Green crossing in the centre of Newport. Here's what you said:

The Old Green Crossing in the 1960's - look how busy it was then. We are standing in Shaftesbury Street with the castle on the cameraman's left shoulder.

To the left is the Town Bridge leading to Clarence Place, next is Screw Packet Road (although everyone said 'Lane') so named for the small boats that plied to Bristol - 'Screw' instead of 'Paddle'. Hughes, Forrest & Evans had their builders yard here.

An old tramp lived under Kingsway - '3 Kingsway Arches' - he was known as Damper Dick from picking up discarded cigarette ends (dampers).

All his worldly goods were in an old pram which went everywhere with him - his regular pub was the Neptune in Dock Street, he sat just inside the door to keep an eye on his treasures, the local kids waited until the pub door closed for a second, then would run away with said pram, chased by a furious Damper.

There were public toilets down this road.

The canal flowed under the Old Green and on down to the docks.

The building between Kingsway and Dock Street was Fussell's who sold sports and fishing tackle - Fussell's had another shop in High Street that sold models and model aircraft engines, further down was a tobacconist who also repaired umbrellas.

To the right is High Street, on the corner was the Old Green Hotel from which the crossing was named. What memories.

Dave Woolven,

Newport

After reading the Argus I was plunged into nostalgia.

The picture of the Old Green Crossing took me back to my youth.

How things have changed in my lifetime.

I am 89 years now and I remember when I was about 17 or 18 years old and the traffic was very slight then, and I rode my bicycle to work every day.

I lived on the riverside behind the Odeon cinema and I worked as a clerk.

Looking at the photograph I can remember the buildings on the left which were just off the river bridge.

One was a jewellers and an antique shop which displayed some very nice old paintings.

There was another shop named Barlows, a very exclusive furniture shop with sign across the top lit up with electric lights.

Next to the shops on the left was Screw Packet Lane, then came Kingsway.

The next block of shops I remember comprised of a sweet shop 'Meesons', then a shop that sold umbrellas and a pawn brokers.

Mary Lindsey,

Newport

And on the picture of Morden Road published on Saturday, October 26:

Joseph Firbank, railway builder, lived in Newport.

He owned the St Julian's area including the old St Julian's House by the river and his new Upper St Julian's House (where Elaine Crescent is now).

When houses were built on this land, the streets were named after his family members or places were he built railways.

Mary Walker,

Newport