The Lyceum Theatre in Newport
Jeffries jewellery shop was located on the corner of Skinner Street in Newport. Picture taken in 1989
This is the former taxi rank in High Street, Newport. Picture taken in 1988
The Handpost in Newport, year unknown
This is a picture of the Lodge House of Llantarnam Hall in Malpas, Newport. Picture taken in 1981
Maindee shops, Newport, in 1990
This is how Newport's High Street, including the Market Arcade, looked in 1977
Longstanding Newport restaurant Koh-I-Noor on Chepstow Road. Picture taken in 1977
Lliswerry High School in 1980