TAKE a look at this collection of photographs of Newport buildings from the South Wales Argus archive.

Some are still going strong while others have changed over time or have been lost altogether.

We hope our archive photographs bring back fond memories.

The Lyceum Theatre in Newport

Jeffries jewellery shop was located on the corner of Skinner Street in Newport. Picture taken in 1989

This is the former taxi rank in High Street, Newport. Picture taken in 1988

The Handpost in Newport, year unknown

This is a picture of the Lodge House of Llantarnam Hall in Malpas, Newport. Picture taken in 1981

Maindee shops, Newport, in 1990

This is how Newport's High Street, including the Market Arcade, looked in 1977

Longstanding Newport restaurant Koh-I-Noor on Chepstow Road. Picture taken in 1977

Lliswerry High School in 1980