FOUR people are in police custody following their arrests on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found critically injured with serious head injuries in Newport.

A 22-year-old man from the city, a 46-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Neath and a 41-year-old man from Pontardawe, near Swansea, have been arrested.

Gwent Police appealed for information last week after a man was found seriously ill at an address in the Shaftesbury area of Newport on Thursday, November 14.

A force spokesperson said: “They have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody at this time.

“The 22-year-old man who was found with serious head injuries, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“If anyone has information regarding this investigation that could help our enquiries, especially if you have dash cam footage from the Tewkesbury Walk, Evans Street, Shaftesbury Street and Glastonbury Close areas of Newport, between 6.30pm on Thursday 14th November 2019 and 12.30am on Friday 15th November 2019, please call 101 quoting 1900421597 or send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

“You can also submit information including any footage via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/6119A27-PO1.”