HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

LEE PAUL FISHER, 32, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted stealing aftershave worth £298 belonging to Debenhams in Newport.

The offence happened on Sunday, November 10.

Fisher also has to pay a £122 surcharge.

CHRISTIAN JAMES GLANRID-JONES, aged 41, of Meadow Walk, Chepstow, was sent to prison for 24 weeks after he admitted the theft of £160 and being in breach of a community order.

He also has to pay a £115 surcharge.

DAVID ROBERT WOODWARD, 67, of Clydach, Abergavenny, was fined £630 after he pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste, namely construction and demolition waste, soil, stone, Tarmac, metal, wood and plastic.

The offence, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act, happened on or before September 19, 2018 at Main Road in Clydach.

Woodward was also ordered to pay a £63 surcharge and £85 costs.

RYAN PAUL WOOKEY, aged 26, of Spring Bank, Abertillery, was fined £220 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a motor vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of a parking offence in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £120 and a £30 surcharge.

LOUIS GLYN MAXWELL, 32, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for nine weeks after pleading guilty to assaulting two police officers in Newport’s Lower Dock Street in September.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £100 each to the officers, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

PHILLIP THOMAS WOODS, aged 44, of St George's Court, Tredegar, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted harassment and being in breach of a community order.

He must carry out unpaid work for 80 hours and was made subject of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Woods must also pay £200 compensation to his victim and £85 costs.

FITZ GLEN MCLAGGON, aged 59, of Tynewydd Road, Barry, was fined £233 after he admitted speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 at Caldicot.

His driving record was endorsed with six points and he has to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

MARTIN JONATHAN HARRIS, aged 30, of Stelvio Park Drive, Newport, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points and he has to pay costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge.

MURTAZA HUSSAIN, aged 23, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in

accordance with a licence.

He was fined £660 and has to pay costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge.