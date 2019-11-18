CHEPSTOW will be home to a fantastic stage show during Castell Roc 2020 as Whitney – Queen of the Night hits Chepstow Castle on Sunday, August 30.

The production - which celebrates the life of one of the greatest singers of our time, features a live band and singers and showcases some of the greatest hits of Whitney Houston.

Earlier this year, the production debuted in the West End to a sold-out audience at the Savoy Theatre in London. It has also toured across the UK, Europe and Brazil over the past four years.

It will be touring the UK again next year around the Castell Roc appearance and also has more performances lined up in the Savoy Theatre.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Castell Roc in 2020.

“The show received rave reviews on its West End debut, from both critics and the audience alike, and people just love to hear those amazing vocals being recreated live on stage.

“Audiences across the country love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can’t wait to see you there.”

There will be three decades of hits performed including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You and many more of Houston’s classic anthems.

Whitney Houston was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by the Guinness World Records before her 2012 death. She had 415 titles including six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets for the Castell Roc show are on sale now at www.cuffeandtaylor.com