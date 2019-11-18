GREEN-fingered neighbours from Torfaen joined together to find out who was the best gardener among them.
It is the third year that Torfaen's Bron Afon Community Housing's gardening competition has run and gives local groups and people the chance to showcase their skills.
Sarah Clayton, Bron Afon’s Community Involvement Manager, said: “It was a really good evening. We were joined by three local schools - Cwmbran High School, Nant Celyn Primary School and Woodlands Community Primary School as well as our oldest entrant Ted, who at 94 is still flexing his green fingers.
“For me the most special gardens were those that you could really feel the community spirit, everyone coming together to create a space everyone can use. The Woodlands Group at Talywain have taken a piece of land in front of their houses and improved it with colourful planting, seating areas and a few gnomes. They have created an area where the community gather to chat, play safely and dine alfresco in BBQ season.
“The school entries had some young gardeners who are autistic and they have used their spaces to create outdoor classrooms full of bright colours, sensory plants and imaginative ideas. We were also joined by a member of Cwmbran Allotment Association, and one of our winners was the Veg Box at Garnsychan Partnership who grow veg, fruit and salad to provide affordable access to healthy produce to the community especially those who are vulnerable, disadvantaged or otherwise unable to access a healthy diet.”
Full list of winners:
Best community garden:
1st - The Hawthorns retirement scheme
2nd - Friends of Fishponds Park
3rd - The Beeches Retirement Scheme
Best wildlife garden
1st - 32 Greenmeadow Way
2nd - 7 St John's Close
Best potted plant, raised bed, hanging basket or window box
1st - Hill Top Green
2nd - Cocker Avenue Community Centre
3rd - Griffithstown Primary School Eco Dragons
Best vegetable patch
1st - The Veg Box by Garnsychan Partnership
2nd - CMIG Allotment Group
3rd - 42 Lowlands Road
Best school garden
1st - Nant Celyn Primary School
2nd - Autism Base Cwmbran High School
3rd - ASD Base Nant Celyn School
Special recognition awards went to Woodlands Community Primary School and The Woodlands Talywain.