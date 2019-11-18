GREEN-fingered neighbours from Torfaen joined together to find out who was the best gardener among them.

It is the third year that Torfaen's Bron Afon Community Housing's gardening competition has run and gives local groups and people the chance to showcase their skills.

Sarah Clayton, Bron Afon’s Community Involvement Manager, said: “It was a really good evening. We were joined by three local schools - Cwmbran High School, Nant Celyn Primary School and Woodlands Community Primary School as well as our oldest entrant Ted, who at 94 is still flexing his green fingers.

“For me the most special gardens were those that you could really feel the community spirit, everyone coming together to create a space everyone can use. The Woodlands Group at Talywain have taken a piece of land in front of their houses and improved it with colourful planting, seating areas and a few gnomes. They have created an area where the community gather to chat, play safely and dine alfresco in BBQ season.

“The school entries had some young gardeners who are autistic and they have used their spaces to create outdoor classrooms full of bright colours, sensory plants and imaginative ideas. We were also joined by a member of Cwmbran Allotment Association, and one of our winners was the Veg Box at Garnsychan Partnership who grow veg, fruit and salad to provide affordable access to healthy produce to the community especially those who are vulnerable, disadvantaged or otherwise unable to access a healthy diet.”

Full list of winners:

Best community garden:

1st - The Hawthorns retirement scheme

2nd - Friends of Fishponds Park

3rd - The Beeches Retirement Scheme

Best wildlife garden

1st - 32 Greenmeadow Way

2nd - 7 St John's Close

Best potted plant, raised bed, hanging basket or window box

1st - Hill Top Green

2nd - Cocker Avenue Community Centre

3rd - Griffithstown Primary School Eco Dragons

Best vegetable patch

1st - The Veg Box by Garnsychan Partnership

2nd - CMIG Allotment Group

3rd - 42 Lowlands Road

Best school garden

1st - Nant Celyn Primary School

2nd - Autism Base Cwmbran High School

3rd - ASD Base Nant Celyn School

Special recognition awards went to Woodlands Community Primary School and The Woodlands Talywain.