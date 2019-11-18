A SPEEDY 13-year-old from Blaenavon has taken the next step in his mission to become the next Lewis Hamilton after getting to drive in a prestigious motor-racing championship.

Jez Williams will be racing in the Junior Ginetta Championship, where he will take to the tarmac at famous circuits including Donington Park, Silverstone and Brands Hatch in a car able to reach speeds of 120mph.

The teenager has made the jump after impressing in the National British Championships Rotax MiniMax karting series.

Dad Chris Williams said: “Jez was doing really well, and was third in the championship going in to the last round, but due to some kart issues he wasn’t able to race in the last two races.

“Someone spotted Jez whilst competing at a race weekend at Clay Pigeon Raceway and offered him a three-day test in a Junior Ginetta Car, with one of those days at Silverstone.

“There he was tested on his driving, his fitness and even his media skills.”

(Jez Williams racing in the National British Championships Rotax MiniMax karting series.)

The Ford G40 Junior 1.8 litre cars used in the series are capable of reaching a top speed of 120mph and can be driven by racers 14 years or older. Racing in the series costs around £160,000, while racing in Formula 4 - where Jez aims to be in 2021 - costs around £400,000 per season.

Jez, who has now passed his car racing license test at Silverstone, turns 14 in March – just before the opening round at Donington Park on March 28 and 29.

The series is shown on ITV4 as part of its coverage of the British Touring Car Championship, meaning Jez will be racing in front of a huge audience, both trackside and at home.

(Jez Williams testing in one of the G40 Junior cars used in the Junior Ginetta Championships.)

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Jez said he would be aiming high in his first season out of the kart.

"I went into the start of the 2019 season hoping to do okay, but I exceeded my expectations and finished of the season being one of the best in the UK for my class and age," he said.

"Testing the Junior Ginetta G40 was better than I though it would be. Doing over 100mph at the biggest race tracks in the UK at 13 years gives you a great buzz. All I want to do now is race cars - karting was fun but cars is where I need to be to progress up the ladder to become a professional driver.

"For the 2020 season I’m hoping to win the Rookie Championship. It will be tough because I’m racing against more than 30 drivers who have been testing abroad over the winter months and drivers who are a lot older than me, as the age of this group is from 14 to 17.

"I will be the youngest driver on the grid - my license comes through two days before my first race at Donington Park in March, but I will give it my best shot."