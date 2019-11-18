ONE LANE is closed on the Prince of Wales Bridge after a truck stalled and shed its load.
The truck has been moved onto the hard shoulder of the westbound carriageway, but the outside lane is still closed until its cargo is secured and reloaded.
The AA is reporting delays of five minutes on M4 Westbound between Junction 21 M48 and M4 (Prince of Wales Bridge), which are now increasing.