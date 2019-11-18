POLICE are appealing for CCTV footage following a spate of car vandalism on a Caerphilly estate.

Reports have been received of vehicles being damaged on Caerleon Court, Chepstow Court, Conway Court, Denbish Court, Kidwelly Court, Tenby Court and Morlais Court in Hendredenny in recent months - and a further five reports have been made over the past five weeks.

Inspector Gavin Clifton said: “We’ve seen a number of vehicles targeted in recent months and over the last five weeks, we’ve had a further five reports of vehicles being damaged deliberately.

READ MORE:

"We believe a sharp implement has been used to cause scratches to the vehicles across the Hendredenny estate.

"The damage appears to have been caused in the evening and early mornings and I’m asking if anyone has CCTV footage that may cover the areas we’ve mentioned, to please check and let us know if you spot anything suspicious. I now have extra officers patrolling in the area and I’m reminding people to remain vigilant.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please call us on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”

You can also contact the neighbourhood officers for the area: PC1162 Adams and CSO Katrina Hadji-Aghalar on e-mail: Iwan.adams@gwent.pnn.police.uk and Katrina.hadji-aghalar@gwent.pnn.police.uk