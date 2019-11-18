A QUADBIKE and a petrol hedge trimmer have been stolen from a farm in the Tintern area.

The theft took place overnight on Friday, November 15 or in the early hours of Saturday, November 16.

READ MORE:

A Honda TRX500 quad bike and a STIHL petrol hedge trimmer were stolen from the farm.

If anyone has any information or is offered the items, please report it on 101 quoting incident no. 101 16/11/19.