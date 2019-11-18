A QUADBIKE and a petrol hedge trimmer have been stolen from a farm in the Tintern area.
The theft took place overnight on Friday, November 15 or in the early hours of Saturday, November 16.
READ MORE:
- Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
- 'Newport could be the new Glasgow'.
- Jailed Debenhams aftershave thief among nine in court.
A Honda TRX500 quad bike and a STIHL petrol hedge trimmer were stolen from the farm.
If anyone has any information or is offered the items, please report it on 101 quoting incident no. 101 16/11/19.