A “RACING” driver who killed a young woman and caused life-changing injuries to her boyfriend after an 80mph crash has been jailed for eight years.

Sophie Brimble died as a result of the dangerous driving of her partner Jay Bayliss and Neil Brooks who had staged a road race.

The Volkswagen Polo she and her boyfriend were travelling in smashed into lamppost in a built-up area.

Brooks, aged 49, of Lansbury Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was jailed after he was found guilty of causing the 20-year-old Crickhowell woman’s death by dangerous driving.

The father-of-three was also convicted of causing serious injury to Mr Bayliss in his Volkswagen Bora in Brynmawr by dangerous driving following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jay Bayliss (Image: Wales News Service)

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe told the jury her partner was not facing the same charges because he suffered life-changing injuries in the crash.

He said: “He is not fit, nor will ever be fit, to attend court and face an allegation that he caused the death of Miss Brimble by the result of his dangerous driving.”

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client had called 999 and tried to assist both victims.

His barrister told the court: "The defendant wishes to apologise publicly, particularly to her family and friends and likewise towards Jay Bayliss."

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Brooks: “The loss of Sophie Brimble just a few months before her 21st birthday was a needless tragedy that could so easily have been avoided.

“The hurt that has been caused is incalculable. Nothing now can be done to right that awful wrong.”

Brooks was also banned from driving for nine years and must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

The court heard the defendant had run a mechanic and vehicle recovery business and that he had two previous convictions for dangerous driving.