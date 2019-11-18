NURSING staff and midwives who care for patients in Gwent have had their hard work and skills rewarded by winning several Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales Awards.

Seven of the seventeen awards available in the 2019 awards - presented at a ceremony at Cardiff City Hall - went to staff employed by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The awards are open to all registered nurses, nursing students, midwives and health care support workers working in Wales, who have led or initiated positive changes in their workplace.

“We are very proud of our nursing staff and these award winners exemplify the hard work, skill and dedication that takes place across the health board every day,” said chief executive Judith Paget.

The RCN Wales Awards won by health board staff are:

Lifetime Achievement Award - Angela Haley (above), senior nurse, respiratory services;

Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Award - Deb Jackson (above), head of midwifery and associate director of nursing;

Children and Midwifery Award - Emma Mills (above), clinical research midwife;

Health Care Support Worker Award - Kevin Bressington and Nathan Harris (above), health care support workers;

Innovation in Nursing Award - Sara Goode (above), lead nurse for emergency planning;

Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Award - Denise Cowdell, Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) emergency liaison manager, and Hayley Pheiffer (both above), CAMHS liaison nurse;

Supporting Improvement through Research Award - Hayley Forbes (above), community midwife.

In addition, Alison Ryland (above), senior nurse/head of healthcare, was runner-up in the Improving Individual and Population Health Award category.