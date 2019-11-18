STAFF at Stagecoach in South Wales raised more than £650 for MacMillan Cancer Support through a series of bake sales.

The company bought a selection of cakes for each depot to sell, and members of staff donned their chef's hats and baked even more cakes to sell throughout the day.

The final amount collected was more than £650.

READ MORE:

Regional fundraising manager Nicola Newhams applauded the staffs' efforts.

(Stagecoach staff in Blackwood holding a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Stagecoach.)

Nigel Winter, managing director for Stagecoach in South Wales said: “It’s fantastic to see our staff making such an effort to raise money for a worthwhile cause, especially when it gives them the chance to enjoy a slice of cake and a hot drink.

"I’d like to commend them again on their dedication to making a difference and giving so generously."