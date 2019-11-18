MONMOUTHSHIRE Building Society has stepped forward to support the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020 as the sponsor of two categories - Primary School of the Year and Above and Beyond award.

The financial services provider, based in the heart of Newport, has more than 150 years of history, supporting many people throughout Gwent and beyond.

The society, which has its head office in Friars Walk, Newport, provides savings and mortgages for both personal and businesses, plus a host of extra products, including, home insurance and funeral planning.

MORE NEWS:

It employs 198 people across its network of branches. As a regional building society, it remains active within the community, supporting local causes through sponsorship, and aiding community organisations and charities through the Monmouthshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

A spokesman for the society said: "This year we are sponsoring two awards, Primary School of the Year and the Above and Beyond award. All the awards are great accolades for the winners, but we chose these two as we feel they related well with our business.

"It is key that people nominate their colleagues and friends for these awards so recognition can be given to the great work that is being done every year.

"We believe that not enough recognition for all the hard work and commitment provided by people in the teaching profession is highlighted.

"They do an amazing job, often working long hours and having to deal with so many different situations which often go above and beyond what is required of their role. These awards show that they are appreciated for what they do and are a credit to their profession.

"Awards recognise the hard work and achievements of everyone, so winning helps boost staff morale and improve motivation. It also shows employees and helps them to be focused on what's great about the school they work for and can feel proud to be a part of it. Recognition keep employees engaged in their work."

The lead sponsor for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020 is the University of South Wales.

Other sponsors of the awards include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards