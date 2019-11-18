A MAN has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving on the M4.

Cecil George Scott, aged 61, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, is accused of causing the death of 56-year-old Cwmbran man Jeffrey Paul Williams.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the alleged offence occurred in the city on the M4 eastbound before Junction 29 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The case was adjourned to the city’s crown court on December 13.

Scott was granted unconditional bail.