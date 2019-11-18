A TEENAGER tried to kill a man in a “frenzied” knife attack outside a community centre run by a church, a jury was told.

Soheil Bahmanifard, aged 18, is accused of the attempted murder of Amirreza ‘Amir’ Ramezani in Newport’s Stow Hill on Friday, June 14.

Prosecutor James Wilson said the defendant launched an attack against the alleged victim believing he was having an affair with Gap centre manager Sarah Croft.

The jury was told Bahmanifard struck Mr Ramezani 10 times with a kitchen knife at the centre which is run by Bethel Community Church.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how there was “tension” and “a mutual dislike” between the two men.

Mr Wilson said Mr Ramezani sustained serious injuries to his chest, abdomen and arms after being stabbed.

The prosecutor said: “Amir was driven to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Royal Gwent Hospital by Victoria Richards.

“She could see him bloodied and losing his balance.

“He could feel his breathing was getting shorter. He thought he was going to die. He felt scared.”

Footage of the incident captured by CCTV cameras was shown to the jury.

Mr Wilson said: “The defendant attacked Amir with a knife. It was a repeated attack which caused serious and potentially life-threatening injuries to Amir.

“It is the prosecution’s case that he intended to kill or cause serious harm in the stabbing at 12.30pm in broad daylight.

“Almost the entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.”

Mr Wilson said the alleged attack happened after Bahmanifard claimed Mr Ramezani had deliberately shut a door in his face at the Gap centre that day.

The defendant also said that the complainant insulted him by calling his mother a prostitute.

Mr Wilson told the jury: “The defendant said Amir was very rude about his mother. This upset him because his mother is not well.”

Bahmanifard, of Morden Lane, Newport, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and wounding with intent.

The defendant is being represented by Harry Baker.

The trial before Judge Neil Bidder QC is expected to last between five and seven days.

