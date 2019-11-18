DO YOU live in Caerphilly and need help with applying for a new bus pass?

Help is at hand, with a series of sessions across the county borough.

All 750,000 green bus passes across Wales are being replaced by new Transport for Wales travel cards - and sessions are being held at libraries in Caerphilly county borough to help those who need assistance filling in the applications.

The dates for the sessions are as follows:

Tuesday, November 19:

Blackwood Library: 9.30am-2.30pm

Pontlottyn Customer First Centre: 9.30am-1pm

Newbridge Library: 9.30am-1pm

Wednesday, November 20:

Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm

Risca Library: 9.30am-1pm

Thursday, November 21:

Caerphilly Library: 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm

Rhymney Library: 9.30am-1pm

Risca Library: 9.30am-1pm

Friday, November 22:

Blackwood Library: 9.30am-1pm

Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm

Monday, November 25:

Caerphilly Library: 9.30am-2pm

Ystrad Mynach Library: 9.30am-1pm

Tuesday, November 26:

Blackwood Library: 9.30am-2.30pm

Pontlottyn Customer First Centre: 9.30am-1pm

Newbridge Library: 9.30am-1pm

Wednesday, November 27:

Caerphilly Library: 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm

Rhymney Library: 9.30am-1pm

Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm

Thursday, November 28:

Risca Library: 9.30am-1pm

Friday, November 29:

Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm

Applications can also be made at www.tfw.wales/travelcards . The national telephone helpdesk number for support through the application process is 0300 303 4240.