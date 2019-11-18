DO YOU live in Caerphilly and need help with applying for a new bus pass?
Help is at hand, with a series of sessions across the county borough.
All 750,000 green bus passes across Wales are being replaced by new Transport for Wales travel cards - and sessions are being held at libraries in Caerphilly county borough to help those who need assistance filling in the applications.
The dates for the sessions are as follows:
Tuesday, November 19:
- Blackwood Library: 9.30am-2.30pm
- Pontlottyn Customer First Centre: 9.30am-1pm
- Newbridge Library: 9.30am-1pm
Wednesday, November 20:
- Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm
- Risca Library: 9.30am-1pm
Thursday, November 21:
- Caerphilly Library: 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm
- Rhymney Library: 9.30am-1pm
- Risca Library: 9.30am-1pm
Friday, November 22:
- Blackwood Library: 9.30am-1pm
- Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm
Monday, November 25:
- Caerphilly Library: 9.30am-2pm
- Ystrad Mynach Library: 9.30am-1pm
Tuesday, November 26:
- Blackwood Library: 9.30am-2.30pm
- Pontlottyn Customer First Centre: 9.30am-1pm
- Newbridge Library: 9.30am-1pm
Wednesday, November 27:
- Caerphilly Library: 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm
- Rhymney Library: 9.30am-1pm
- Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm
Thursday, November 28:
- Risca Library: 9.30am-1pm
Friday, November 29:
- Bargoed Library: 9.30am-1pm
Applications can also be made at www.tfw.wales/travelcards . The national telephone helpdesk number for support through the application process is 0300 303 4240.