A NEW 277-house development on the site of a former school in Ebbw Vale will create more than 200 jobs and will boost the local economy by £7 million a year, the developer behind the scheme has claimed.

Councillors unanimously approved plans for the development on the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site earlier this month.

Developer Persimmon Homes East Wales says the £29 million five-year project will create 93 full-time jobs for the lifetime of the development, as well as 141 full-time indirect jobs.

Total gross expenditure within the local economy by residents is projected to be £6.7 million per year, while there will be additional council tax receipts of £350,000 per year, the developer says.

Martin Smith, managing director of Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “The benefits associated with the residential development are both proven and significant.

“But the regeneration benefits of developing this site extends beyond the economic factors and will deliver a lasting social and environmental legacy.”

Persimmon says it has worked closely with development partner United Welsh and the council to overcome “significant problems” at the site, including an historic mine.

Council planners said the development is a “key piece of the jigsaw” to the regeneration of Ebbw Vale’s ‘Northern Corridor’, which is earmarked for around 800 homes.

The scheme will also see 55 affordable houses delivered – twice the amount required.

A total of £783,354 will be contributed towards education provision, which will be split between Glyncoed and Willowtown Primary Schools.

Work is scheduled to start in January, with the first people moving in towards the end of 2020.

A mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses will be built – in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced – all of which fall within the Help to Buy criteria.

A cycle route through the site linking Waun y Pound Road and College Road has also been promised.