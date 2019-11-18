THERE has been a crash on the A472 in Pontypool.
The accident occurred on the Lower Race turn off to Crumlin Road.
There is backed-up traffic in both directions and police ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
THERE has been a crash on the A472 in Pontypool.
The accident occurred on the Lower Race turn off to Crumlin Road.
There is backed-up traffic in both directions and police ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment