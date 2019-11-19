A TORFAEN doctors’ surgery is giving its patients some fun with a Christmas party.

On Saturday, November 30, patients over the age of 85 on the books of Llanyrafon Surgery are invited to attend the first of what the surgery hopes to be an annual event at Llanyrafon Social Club between 2pm and 4pm.

The unusual idea came late last year when the surgery combined their Saturday flu clinics with charity fundraising – with tea, coffee, cakes and a raffle. The staff noticed that the patients enjoyed the informal get together.

Surgery receptionist Margaret Barrell said: “We have invited patients over the age of 85 at present and we have quite a few.

“We are a small surgery with about 4,500 patients and many in the older range which can present distinct problems. But we love and treasure our patients, particularly the elderly – some of whom are on their own now and may not particularly look forward to Christmas.

“We want to show them that they are valued and important.

“Surgery staff are providing the refreshments and giving their time voluntarily and we are hoping that this will become an annual event.

“We believe it is really important to give time and attention to our more senior citizens – not just in their time of need, but in a social and less formal setting.

“I think this party is quite unique in the Aneurin Bevan Health Trust and we do hope it will be a great success. We are living longer, yet, sometimes the quality of life leaves room for improvement. We really hope our surgery Christmas party is good ‘social medicine’ for many of our patients - what better reason to party in the festive season?”

There will be a choir performing and a comedy and singing duo as well as the chance to do some chair yoga. A raffle will also be held with prizes donated by local shops and businesses in Llanyrafon with the proceeds from the raffle going to a local charity.