A PAEDOPHILE was condemned by a judge for contributing to the “evil trade” of child abuse images after he admitted distributing illegal videos and pictures.

Jonathan Whittock was told: “These are real children who have lost their innocence. Somewhere, these children exist and their lives are ruined.”

When police raided the Abergavenny home the defendant shares with his mother, prosecutor Andrew Kendall said they found 177 indecent videos and pictures.

MORE NEWS

The victims were aged between four and 14 and there were 49 category A images depicting the worst kind of child abuse.

Whittock, aged 44, of Wellfield Close, also had 36 category B and 91 category C images.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images, three counts of possessing indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornography involving an animal.

Speaking at Cardiff Crown Court, Mr Kendall said after his arrest, Whittock told police “he was disgusted with himself and sick to the stomach”.

Heath Edwards, mitigating, told the court his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

His barrister added that Whittock’s mother was recently widowed after the recent death of his father.

Mr Edwards said: “He has been a significant source of support to her since this time.

“He has lost his job as a result of this offending. He has his own mental health issues.

“This is a man who needs help.”

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees told Whittock: “These are appalling images and you have directly contributed to this evil trade.”

She said that due to his absence of any previous convictions and for his early guilty pleas, she could suspend his jail sentence.

The defendant was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years.

Whittock was also ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.

He must pay £380 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

Whittock has to register as a sex offender for 10 years and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.