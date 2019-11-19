THE NATIONAL Lottery is celebrating its impact on community groups and good causes throughout Wales as it marks its 25th birthday today.

The first draw took place on November 19, 1994 - and since then £227 million has been awarded to more than 7,700 good causes in Gwent.

This includes £5.2 million to repair the Grade II buildings at the Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon, £3.8 million to restore the Grade II listed 19th Century Bedwellty House and Park in Tredegar, more than £1.7 million to refurbish and improve facilities at Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, and a grant of more than £353,000 for Ballet Cymru in 2012 to purchase and refurbish a building on an industrial estate on the outskirts of Newport and transform it into a bespoke dance studio.

READ MORE:

As part of the celebrations, a map of Wales featuring 14 of the most iconic landmarks funded over the last 25 years has been unveiled.

The map, which will be on display at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, features the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, which was built with the support of £7.5 million from the National Lottery.

Although larger donations tend to grab the headlines, smaller community groups also benefit from National Lottery grants too, with 70 per cent of grants awarded being less than £10,000.

(The map of Wales featuring 14 of the most iconic landmarks funded by the National Lottery over the last 25 years. Picture: National Lottery)

Cymru Creations’ Tredegar in the Trenches – A Welsh Town at War project was awarded £9,100, while £4,250 was granted to support the annual Maindee Festival in Newport.

Nick Capaldi, chairman of The Wales National Lottery Forum and chief executive of the Arts Council of Wales, said: “For 25 years, The National Lottery has been creating possibilities and making us proud of our communities whilst protecting the things we’re most passionate about in Wales.

“Without the funding, many of our most loved and iconic landmarks wouldn’t exist and many charities wouldn’t be changing lives to the scale they are now.

“The 25th birthday is a time to recognise and reflect on the momentous and positive impact the National Lottery has had on the lives of people in communities throughout Wales.”