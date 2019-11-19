OLYMPIC silver medal-winning cyclist Becky James and her husband, Wales rugby player George North, have announced they are expecting their first baby.

The couple, who married in June and are currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives, announced the news on Ms James' Instragram, where she posted a picture of herself cradling her stomach with the message: "Babymoon as well as a honeymoon @hurawalhi . Baby North due April 2020."

Loading Babymoon as well as a honeymoon @hurawalhi 💛 Baby North due April 2020 ✨ View on Instagram

Ms James, a former pupil of King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny, retired from the sport last year following two Olympic silver medals, and now runs a baking business.

Her husband is a winger for Wales, and played in the recent Rugby World Cup, scoring a try against Georgia in the team's 43-14 victory against Georgia in the group stages.