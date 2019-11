OVER the last week police have received a number of calls about a flock of sheep loose on the road between Wattsville and Cwmfelinfach in Caerphilly County Borough.

Police have said this is a busy road, and have asked for the owner, or anyone who knows who they belong to, to call 07464 653 211 or email allan.mills@gwent.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be reported to police via 101.

