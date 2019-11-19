A QUAD bike has been stolen after thieves forced the locks off a secure unit.

Between Tuesday, November 5, and Monday, November 18, a red Honda quad bike - index number VX68AFJ - was stolen from the unit on St Brides Road, Magor.

If anyone has any information or has been offered the item, you are asked to ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 243 18/11/19 - 1900425866.