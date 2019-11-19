PEOPLE from across Gwent will be giving up their comfort for one night to get a taste of what homeless people have to experience every day as part of a global event.

As part of the World's Big Sleep Out on Saturday, December 7, a sleep-out event is being held at Rodney Parade.

The event will raise money for Amazing Grace Spaces - which run's Newport's world-famous sleeping pods - as well as the World's Big Sleep Out.

Ashley Johnson of Amazing Grace Spaces, which has also organised the event, said: “We decided to get involved in with this great event as we thought it would be a great way to raise money and awareness."

“There has been a huge increase in homelessness over the past few months and years.

“We are fully self-funded and receive no money from the Government, so we want to try and make this event as big as possible.”

There is a £15 registration fee, and you will then be provided with a sponsorship pack to raise money for both Amazing Grace Space and The World’s Big Sleep Out, with proceeds split 50/50.

You can register at www.bigsleepout.com/join-a-sleep-out/newport