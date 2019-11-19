A CWMBRAN man who was being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions following his release from prison has handed himself in.
Earlier this month Gwent Police appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of 23-year-old Lewis Phillips from Cwmbran, who was serving an 18-month jail term for the possession of drugs with intent to supply.
He was released from prison on licence on Friday, September 13, but later breached his conditions - leading to police appealing for help to track him down.
Gwent Police have now confirmed Phillips has handed himself in and is in custody.