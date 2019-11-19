THE new leader of Newport City Council has been chosen by the authority’s Labour group.

Cllr Jane Mudd was elected as the new leader of the city’s Labour group yesterday evening, chairman of the group, Cllr Mark Spencer, confirmed.

The Malpas ward councillor will be formally appointed as leader of the council at a full council meeting next Tuesday, succeeding Cllr Debbie Wilcox, who is taking her seat in the House of Lords as a life peer.

MORE NEWS:

Cllr Roger Jeavons was also selected as the new deputy leader, following the resignation of Cllr Mark Whitcutt.

Cllrs Mudd and Jeavons were stand-alone candidates for the respective roles, Cllr Spencer said.

Cllr Mudd has previously served as cabinet member for regeneration and housing.