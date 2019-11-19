A MAN told a jury he thought he was going to die after being stabbed by a teenager with a kitchen knife outside a church-run community centre.

Amirreza ‘Amir’ Ramezani said blood was “gushing” out of him after being attacked by Soheil Bahmanifard centre on Newport’s Stow Hill, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The 18-year-old defendant is on trial accused of the attempted murder of the complainant on the afternoon of Friday, June 14.

MORE NEWS

He is also alleged to have wounded the alleged victim with intent outside the Gap centre which is run by Bethel Community Church.

Giving evidence, Mr Ramezani said he was taken to the accident and emergency unit of the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital by Victoria Richards, a passing motorist.

The prosecution claim Bahmanifard carried out a “frenzied” knife attack.

Mr Ramezani told the jury that before he got into Miss Richards’ car: “I noticed the blood gushing out at the time.

“It was getting harder and harder to breathe and my mouth was getting dryer and dryer.

“I was feeling cold and shivering. I was getting weaker and weaker.

“I knew the stabbing was on the artery. I knew it was serious and I had to go to hospital immediately. I had to save my life.”

After he arrived at A&E, Mr Ramezani said: “I kept telling them there was a hole in my lungs, but they couldn’t understand me.

“I wanted to say, ‘It’s my lung. Get me to surgery. If the heart goes, I’m done.’

“At that moment, I thought, ‘I haven’t seen my mother for over 10 years. Do you know, I’m going now.’”

Prosecutor James Wilson said the defendant launched an attack against the alleged victim after wrongly believing he was having an affair with Gap centre manager Sarah Croft.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how there was “tension” and “mutual dislike” between the two men.

Mr Wilson said Mr Ramezani sustained serious injuries to his chest, abdomen and arms after being stabbed.

The defendant claims the complainant called his mother a "prostitute".

Bahmanifard, of Morden Lane, Newport, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Proceeding.