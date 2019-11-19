A NEW leader of Caerphilly council has been elected by the authority’s Labour group.

Cllr Philippa Marsden was chosen as the new leader of the council’s Labour group at a meeting yesterday evening (Monday), it has been confirmed.

Three other candidates – Cllr Barbara Jones, Cllr Gez Kirby and Cllr Sean Morgan – also ran for the role.

The Ynysddu ward councillor, who has served as cabinet member for education and achievement, is expected to be formally elected as the new leader of the authority at a full council meeting this evening.

Cllr Jones had served as interim leader since the resignation of Cllr Dave Poole, who referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales in September following allegations of a conflict of interest.

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said the matter is with the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Leader of the Independent group, Cllr Kevin Etheridge, said he hopes to see “more engagement and partnership working” with councillors and residents under the new leadership.