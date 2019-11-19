A PAIR of dinnerladies working at two Gwent schools have been applauded for their years of service.

Phyllis Levi, cook in charge at Blackwood Primary School, and Joyce Hanford, breakfast club and catering assistant Coed-Y-Brain Primary School in Llanbradach, have both been named Shining Stars at the Wales Local Authority Catering Association Awards.

Ms Levi has been involved in catering services in Caerphilly County Borough for more than 40 years, and also managed Blackwood Primary's breakfast club - serving up more than 1,000 meals a week with her team.

(Phyllis Levi with her Shining Star award)

She was described in her nomination as “warm and caring, and her infectious personality puts a smile on many a face throughout the day."

"Her greatest attribute is her bond with the pupils at Blackwood Primary School," the nomination said. "The children absolutely love Phyllis. She treats them fairly with clear routines that are delivered firmly with an authority that they respect.

"This is all delivered with natural warmth, smiling face and caring attitude. I am delighted to have joined a school with such a strong kitchen team and in particular, a head cook who leads with firm fairness and a big heart. I am thrilled that she has been nominated for this thoroughly deserved award and I have no doubt she is the clear choice for this accolade.”

Ms Levi was also applauded for her work helping children to make painting aprons, donating activity materials like pens, pencils and colouring books to the breakfast club, encouraging the children, and taking time to listen to their comments.

Ms Hanford has worked at Coed-Y-Brain Primary for more than 40 years.

(Joyce Hanford with her Shining Star award)

Her nomination said: "Joyce projects a soft, warm and cheerful attitude towards not only her team she works with but to the children and staff who attend Coed-Y-Brain Primary School.

"Joyce works extremely hard and is always going over and above what is expected of her always going the extra mile to make the service a success, she truly is remarkable at what she does and I believe that Joyce is exactly the person who represents a shining star in our organisation. We are honoured to be part of her wider ‘family.’ She makes us feel special every day. She is a winner!

Pupils who contributed to the award submission commented: "She helps me try new things and makes me feel happy."

"Aunty Joyce makes the best gravy!"

"She asks how my day is going and looks after me…"

Caerphilly County Borough Council's cabinet member with responsibility for the catering service Cllr Eluned Stenner, said: “It is fantastic to hear that Joyce and Phyllis have been recognised for their fantastic efforts. The Catering Team deliver a vital service right across the county and we have a fantastic and dedicated workforce. I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to these very worthy winners.”