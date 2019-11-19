A BABY boy who was just 10 days old when he died suddenly last year, an inquest has heard.

Dylan Jimij Dear, of Ridgeway, Machen, died on Saturday, August 10, 2018, Newport Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday.

“It is a day that has changed our lives for ever,” said Marta Adamska, Dylan’s mother, in a statement read out by senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders.

The inquest heard, on the day in question, Ms Adamska had gone to the Royal Gwent Hospital for an appointment, leaving Dylan's father James Dear home alone with the baby.

“I regularly fed Dylan and had no problems looking after him on my own,” Mr Dear said in a statement that was read out. “At around 2pm I tried to feed him, but he did not seem to want any, so I placed him on his back and covered him in a blanket.

“I could see that he was asleep, and I last checked on him at 4.20pm.”

Around 4.40pm Dylan began to stir, and Mr Dear checked on him. When he picked him up, he was pale, unresponsive and limp.

Ms Adamska, who arrived back at the house at the same time, said when she saw Mr James' face she “could tell something was wrong”.

She called 999 and was instructed to perform CPR. An ambulance arrived at 17.03pm and resuscitation was attempted while Dylan taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

But, after doctors and paramedics spent more than a hour attempting to resuscitate the baby, he was was pronounced dead at 6.18pm.

Dr Andrew Bamba, a pathology consultant with the NHS North Bristol Trust who performed a post-mortem of Dylan, said he "did not find a definite reason for his death".

He added that, in his experience, only half of infant deaths will have an explained cause.

Ms Saunders returned an open conclusion.

She said: “He was healthy, well looked-after and cared for."