PROPOSALS to remove the right of parents in Wales to withdraw their children from religious education lessons have been backed in principle by an advisory committee in Blaenau Gwent.

The Welsh Government has opened a consultation into proposed changes to the teaching of religious education in schools, which would mean parents are no longer allowed to withdraw their child from the subject.

Concerns were raised at the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s standing advisory council on religious education (SACRE) meeting about the professional learning of the subject.

SACRE is a body made up of councillors and professionals who advise on religious education in the area.

The Wales Humanists’ development officer Kathy Riddick said it was important the subject followed guidelines set by the Welsh Government in being objective, critical and pluralistic.

She said: “If you get rid of the right to withdraw it might increase the rate of complaints.

“But that’s a good thing, because there’s a process for this and it’s a way to know what the parent’s perception is.

“It may help identify anything in the curriculum that might be problematic and means that it can be fixed rather than ignored.

“If it was seen as an academic subject alongside everything else then parents may see it as something they don’t need to withdraw their children from.

“The right to withdraw may be what makes them feel this why as they question why they have been given that right in the first place.”

The council’s executive member for education Cllr Joanne Collins said there was concern over who would have legal responsibility if parents decide to go to court over the issue.

She said: “If we back this proposal, would it be the council or Welsh Government who would be taken to court?

“We should be encouraging parents to get involved in the process.

“Parents still have the right to home educate their child.

“If they think indoctrination is going on, they may home school their children instead.

“Blaenau Gwent already has high levels of home education.”

Concerns were also raised about quality assurance.

Members agreed quality assurance was key to the committee backing the proposals.

However, concerns were raised over how this could be met.

In the Welsh Government consultation document, it says: “The guidance on these subject areas will make it clear that the information covered must be conveyed in an objective, critical and pluralistic manner.”

The group agreed in principle to support the proposal to remove the parental right to withdraw their child from religious education providing it is objective, critical and pluralistic. The group also wanted quality assurances and ways for this to be measured.