HERE we go again! Wales are on their way to the European Championships for only the second time after seeing off Hungary at a fervent Cardiff City Stadium.

The stars of Euro 2016 will get to experience the highs and lows of major tournament football once more and the next generation will be able to strut their stuff on the big stage against the best in the continent.

And manager Ryan Giggs can finally banish the ghosts of Romania in 1993 and Russia in 2003. After missing out so agonisingly as a player, he will finally get to go to the ball with Wales.

Aaron Ramsey was the returning hero with goals number 15 and 16 of his international career to seal what was a comfortable victory over a depleted Hungary side.

The suspicion was that with Ramsey and Gareth Bale started together for the first time since November last year, a spot in next year’s tournament was there for the taking. And so it proved.

Wales’ key men soon combined to lethal effect to leave a Hungarian defence missing three key men through injury and suspension creaking.

First Ramsey fed Bale, who cut in from right flank and lined up a trademark left-foot curler that was straight down the throat of visiting goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

And the expectant crowd didn’t have to wait too much longer for the early breakthrough they craved as Bale crossed from the right in the 15th minute and Ramsey headed in from close range.

It was the former Arsenal man’s first goal for his country since the 4-1 demolition of the Republic of Ireland in September last year and it really got the Cardiff City Stadium rocking.

Giggs’ men briefly threatened to overrun the Hungarians with Bale again sending in a perfect delivery from the right and Kieffer Moore climbing high before heading wide.

But Botond Barath went close with a header at the other end and the hosts were thankful to goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for a fantastic double save to deny Dominik Szoboszlai and Roland Sallai and preserve their fragile lead at the break.

They needed another early goal after the break to really settle the nerves and Rambo drew first blood once again.

The Juventus star was in the right place at the right time when Moore’s volley from a Ben Davies free-kick fell perfectly into his path and he finished confidently past Gulacsi from six yards out.

It came just two minutes after the break and any lingering tension immediately dissipated, memories of past failures faded and the Wales players and the fans began to enjoy themselves.

Bale went within a whisker of adding a third with a wickedly curling free-kick and, while the Hungarian fans set off a flare in the away end, Wales continued to attack.

Ramsey, now joint-seventh in the list of Wales goalscorers and level with Cliff Jones, Mark Hughes and Robert Earnshaw, went in search of his hat-trick roared on by the near-capacity crowd.

The Caerphilly-born midfielder couldn’t quite put the cherry on top of the cake as he was denied by the foot of Gulacsi 15 minutes from time.

And defender Chris Mepham should have headed in from another Davies free-kick late on.

But two goals were more than enough on a joyous night in the capital.

After 58 years of hurt, Wales are going to a second major tournament in four years.

The Red Wall is heading for Europe once again.

Wales: Hennessey; C. Roberts, Mepham, Lockyer, B. Davies; Morrell (Ampadu, 50), Allen; James, Ramsey, Bale (Wilson, 88); Moore

Subs not used: A. Davies, King, Gunter, Lawrence, Williams, Vokes, Levitt, T. Roberts, Matondo, Vaulks

Booked: James

Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania)

Attendance: 31,762

Argus star man: Ramsey