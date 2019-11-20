THE deadline to make a nomination for the Schools and Education Awards 2010 is fast approaching.

The awards celebrate excellence in schools and education and have gained a reputation in the area as being one of the best in their field.

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards evening on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Past winners, such as Jonathan Bussy, named Head Teacher of the Year 2016/17 at Nant Celyn Primary School, is full of praise for the awards.

He said: “I’m delighted to have won but the award is more for Nant Celyn Primary that for me because they are absolute awesome.”

There are no fewer than 15 awards up for grabs in the 2020 awards, from Head Teacher of the Year through to Secondary Teacher of the Year, Lifetime Achievement of the year, Early Tears Education Award and School of the year.

Sponsors, including main sponsor the University of South Wales, are getting behind this year’s awards such as Western Power Distribution (WPD), who are sponsoring the Digital Innovation of the Year award.

A WPD spokesperson said: “This category is a perfect fit for us, we believe innovation is the way forward in the future in education terms. We are currently using virtual reality to promote our own safety messages to pupils as well as using our interactive website www.powerdiscoveryzone.com.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a modern and innovative education programme in an engaging and interesting way, and we look forward to hearing about new and interesting innovations that are being developed and used in the education sector."

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus, said: "The South Wales Argus is proud to support the third annual Schools and Education Awards.

“The aim is simple, to honour the achievements by everyone from head teachers to teachers, lecturers and teaching assistants in our primary, secondary schools, colleges universities within Gwent and across south east Wales.

“The South Wales Argus wants to reward the innovation and creativity that goes on in the education sector day in day out.”

The lead sponsors of the awards is the University of South Wales. Other sponsors of the awards include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Monmouthshire Building Society, Melin Homes, Wales and West Utilities and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards