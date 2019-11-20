CWMBRAN is set to become much greener after he community council announced plans to plant a massive 70,000 new trees to mark the 70th anniversary of the town's foundation.

The project was proposed by chairman of Cwmbran Community Council Cllr Anthony Bird and Cllr Stuart Ashley.

Cllr Bird said the project was about the whole community celebrating the 70th anniversary of the formation of Cwmbran as a New Town in 1949, while making a statement in the fight against climate change.

“We want to encourage the whole community to get involved. It’s not just a council project, it’s a community project," he said.

“It’s about fighting against climate change and giving us a fighting chance over the next 70 years.

“The council was very supportive of the idea, and the reception we have had from members of the public on the idea has been overwhelmingly supportive.”

The project is proposed to run from this year until November 4, 2024 – the 75th anniversary of Cwmbran as a new town.

It would see 35,000 trees planted in Blaen Bran Wood, replacing the 22,000 trees felled to stop the spread of Ramorum disease, or larch tree disease.

A further 35,000 would be planted at sites around Cwmbran, with partners pitching for trees to be planted at their sites.

“Stuart has wanted to do a tree planting project since Torfaen council declared a climate emergency, and it seemed logical to tie it in to the anniversary of the new town,” said Cllr Bird.

“That is why we have chosen to plant 70,000 trees, a thousand for each year of Cwmbran as a new town.

“At the moment we are searching for sites. Members of the council are searching for sites in their wards, and local schools, neighbouring community councils, housing associations and other partners in the private, public and charitable sectors have come forward and said they would like to be involved.

“It is now just a question of finding the right spaces to plant them.

“The idea is any partner organisation would pay for their own trees. The Woodlands Trust have arranged to supply the first 70 trees at the end of this month.

“The Community Council will provide £3,000 from its environmental projects budget as seed money to start the project.”

The Argus is running a series of features marking the 70th anniversary of Cwmbran: