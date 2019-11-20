A MAN has raised more than £3,000 for charity – just by growing his hair for a whole year.

Ron Jones, 53, known to his friends as ‘Big Ron’ from Blackwood decided to do it after a bit of ‘banter’ between himself and some friends.

(L-R Brian Jones, Ron Jones and Melissa from velindre with the cheque)

He said: “It all started as a bit of banter in the clubhouse after a game of golf. One of my friends Tal said I would look good if I grew my hair.

“So I said I would grow it for a year for charity if he gave £100.”

Long-time friend Brian Jones, 59, was there and said he would also chip in.

“It just snowballed from there," he said. “The fundraising was a joint effort between Ron and me. Ron would go and get the sponsorship and I would record everything and collect the money."

More than 120 people sponsored Mr Jones - with the majority from family, friends and members of the golf club.

The total of £3,775 was counted and presented to Melissa from the Velindre Fundraising team at Blackwood Golf Club on Saturday, November 16 – a year after Mr Jones started to grow his hair.

On the day, Mr Jones had his head shaved by another long time friend, 57-year-old Derek Morris. He also received a certificate from Velindre for his outstanding effort.

(Derek Morris shaving Ron Jones' head at the big shave.)

After the event, Ron Jones said: “It has been a long year growing my hair but I feel very proud to have raised so much money for a great cause.”

(Ron Jones after his shave. He raised £3,825 for Velindre)

Since the shave, the total has grown to £3,825.