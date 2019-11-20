STRIKING staff at Magor brewery have accepted an improved pay offer, bringing an end to a drawn-out dispute with their paymasters.

Around 300 brewery workers, who are members of the Unite trade union, had walked out last month for 12 hours of industrial action.

More days of strikes had been planned, but all industrial action at the Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I plant will now cease.

The resolution is the culmination of months of negotiations between the brewery firm and Unite.

Earlier this month, the UK government’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) stepped in to act as mediators in the dispute.

Richard Jackson, regional officer for Unite, said the improved offer had been “hard fought for” by union representatives.

“We are very pleased with the deal negotiated, which delivers an above-inflation pay rise back dated to the anniversary date of 1st January 2019, and reduces the working week with no loss of pay for workers at the site,” Mr Jackson said.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our Unite the Union reps and members for standing together, demonstrating the benefits of collective action in a unionised workplace.”

A spokeswoman for the Budweiser Brewing Group – formerly known as AB InBev – said the firm was “pleased that we have been able to come to an agreement which means we are able to deliver an above-inflation pay rise for the seventh year in a row”.