A PERSONALISED gold eternity ring was among the sentimental items stolen from a home in Risca Road, Newport.

The 18-karat gold ring is engraved on the inside with the inscription 'Brian & Betty 20.04.57'.

Other sentimental jewellery items stolen from the property included a ladies' gold Sekonda watch and two men's silver Rotary automatic watches.

The burglary took place on Friday, October 18, some time between 3.30pm and 9pm – but Gwent Police are now issuing a public appeal to help find the stolen items, as well as the culprits.

Anyone who may have been offered any of these items for sale, or who has any information which may assist the police investigation, should contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 1900386044.

Alternatively, send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

