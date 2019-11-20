GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a 28-year-old following an assault and damage to a car in the Pontypool area.
Simon Morgan is described as a white man, of slim build and 5ft 10 inches tall.
He has no permanent address but has links to the Pontypool and Cwmbran areas.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101. You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.