GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a 28-year-old following an assault and damage to a car in the Pontypool area.

Simon Morgan is described as a white man, of slim build and 5ft 10 inches tall.

He has no permanent address but has links to the Pontypool and Cwmbran areas.

READ MORE:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101. You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.