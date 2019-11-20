THE first Aston Martin model stamped with the “Made in Wales” marque is being officially unveiled to the world’s motoring press at a global launch in Beijing today.

The Aston Martin DBX is the iconic car manufacturer’s first luxury SUV model and carries a price tag of around £160,000.

It becomes the first vehicle to be manufactured in Wales in almost 50 years.

In 2016 Aston Martin announced it had selected St Athan for its second manufacturing facility as part of a £200M investment in new products and facilities. The new manufacturing centre was secured with support from Welsh Government against fierce competition from more than 20 other potential locations worldwide.

Today’s global reveal of the brand new DBX model was pre-empted by a private unveiling at the company’s St Athan site in the Vale of Glamorgan last night, attended by Economy Minister Ken Skates.

Speaking at the prestigious event, the Minister said: “Seeing the company deliver its first vehicle out of Wales is a very proud moment for Aston Martin and for Wales.

“Aston Martin’s decision to locate its new manufacturing facility in St Athan has been a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh Government’s can-do attitude and is a genuine testament to the reputation, dedication and skills of our work force in Wales.

“I am absolutely delighted that Aston Martin has taken the decision to make Wales its centre for electric vehicles and that the first DBXs will be coming off the St Athan production line next year.

“It is another huge win for Wales and is an excellent and very tangible example of how Welsh Government support can act as the catalyst for further economic growth and job creation.”

The DBX will be Aston Martin’s first all-electric production model and is set to be a highly-desirable electric vehicle with the levels of performance expected of an Aston Martin.

The luxury car brand has previously announced that its new manufacturing facility at St Athan will become the brand’s centre for electrification and the home of the Lagonda brand, the world’s first zero-emission luxury marque.

The St Athan site, which will employ up to 1000 workers, will be officially opened next month.