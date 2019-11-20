WELL-KNOWN Newport historian Jan Preece has died at the age of 72.

Mr Preece, from Pill, was a passionate local historian and author who founded the Pill Heritage Project with his late wife Sally.

Mr Preece's son - Jan Jr. - said his father died in hospital, surrounded by his family, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr Preece Sr. spent many years working for the Wynn's haulage company in Newport, and was also an accomplished professional photographer.

He authored several books on the history of Newport, the most recent being Newport at Work: People and industries through the years, published in September.

Telling the story of how the Industrial Revolution transformed Newport's docks into a global trading hub, Newport at Work also included lesser-known tales, such as when a crate of Bibles destined for America was found to be hiding a shipment of lead musket balls for the Confederate Army.

Mr Preece brought these stories to life with characteristic verve and flair.

Newport's deputy mayor, Cllr Charles Ferris, paid tribute to Mr Preece, whom he described as "a really special person".

"Jan helped found the campaign to save the Newport Medieval Ship. He set up the Pill Heritage Centre, and was very, very kind," said Cllr Ferris.

"We'll miss him terribly."