AN AWARD-WINNING bakery officially opened a shop today in Cwmbran Shopping Centre.

Warrens Bakery celebrated its 160th birthday by bringing its signature Cornish pasties and hot savoury snacks, together with their sweet bakery treats and Arabica coffee to the town.

Catherine Marks, manager, said: “People have been trying to come in for the last two weeks while we have been training.

“Customers have been queuing outside since 8.30am this morning. We really think this is going to take off”.

Franchisee owner Haroon Ahmed said: “We are thrilled to bring the full Warrens Bakery offering with a café to the Cwmbran area.

“You’re in for a treat if you like proper handcrafted authentic pasties, these really are the best.

“Initially creating 10 roles for the score team, we aim to give Cwmbran customers a fantastic fresh food experience with our friendly service and great tasting products”.

(Queues outside the newly opened Warren's Bakery this morning. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The new Warrens Bakery café in The Mall, near Boots, will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.