STEELWORKERS’ union Community has called on the public to continue ramping up the pressure on the Welsh and UK Governments to help save the Orb plant in Newport.

The South Wales Argus’ petition, which entreats the Welsh and UK Government to help save the plant has so far received just under 700 signatures.

And a spokeswoman for Community said: “It’s important that we keep the pressure up on Tata and both the UK and Welsh governments to ensure that this strategically important business has a role to play in the UK steel industry and in the supply chain for electric vehicles.”

“We’re encouraging all of our members, their families and friends, as well as any other supporters of the Orb works and our steel industry to sign this petition.”

In September, Tata Steel announced it is closing the Orb Electric Steel plant in Newport, risking 380 jobs.

The Argus believes the site can have a productive and bright future and with the right investment, become an important player in the production of electric vehicles.

A report written by Community and consultants Syndex outlines a viable future for the site with a £30m funding injection.

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford and Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates AM, visited the Orb site on November 13 to speak to union officials.

In a statement, Mr Skates said: “I spoke directly to Mr Henrik Adams, CEO of TATA Steel Europe, and raised the importance of allowing sufficient time to consider Community’s proposal and any other offers that come forward that might offer a viable future for the plant.”

He also called on the UK Government to “play its part in supporting the steel industry”.

Mr Skates said he was left “extremely disappointed and frustrated” after a UK Steel Roundtable meeting with Andrea Leadsom - the former Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy - was cancelled on October 24 “at the last minute”.

He added: “The UK Government must now treat the situation facing the steel industry with the urgency and importance it deserves by reconvening the Steel Roundtable at the earliest opportunity and taking decisive action to address some of the issues facing our steel producers.”

Tata Steel announced yesterday that it would cut over 3,000 jobs from across Europe, but declined to say where those jobs would be lost.