TWO Salford City hooligans were issued with five-year football bans after one of them attacked Newport County AFC stewards and another launched a pitch invasion.

Holly Hewitt, aged 20, and Daniel Kelly, 27, were handed the orders after they caused trouble during their club’s visit to Rodney Parade earlier this month.

Hewitt, of Goodyears Drive, Manchester, was sent to a young offender institution for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted two counts of assault by beating.

Newport Magistrates’ Court was told she carried out the attacks whilst high on drink and drugs.

She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Hewitt has to pay compensation of £150 to each of her two victims, £85 prosecution costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

Kelly, of Sefton Road, Swinton, Salford, admitted that he, without lawful authority or lawful excuse, went onto the playing area, an offence contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Magistrates told Hewitt that her assault offences were a “sustained and repeated attacks on public servants whilst the defendant was under the influence of alcohol and drugs”.

They said the reason for not imposing an immediate custodial sentence was her lack of previous convictions.

Both Hewitt and Kelly were each made subject of a football banning order for five years.

Their offences took place on Saturday, November 2 when County hosted Salford City in Sky Bet League Two.

The visiting Ammies won the game 2-1 and it was the home side’s first league defeat at Rodney Parade in 263 days.

A late penalty miss from Tristan Abrahams meant that there would be no equaliser for County and their 16-match unbeaten streak at home was ended.

After the pair were arrested at the game, Salford City condemned them and issued a statement.

It read: “Salford City Football Club is disappointed with the behaviour of some individuals in the away section of the ground at Newport County AFC on Saturday.

"Firstly, we would like to apologise to Newport County AFC and their stewards, particularly those who may have been harmed and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

"The club are cooperating fully with Newport and the police to bring those responsible to account.

“We would like to remind all supporters of the Supporter Code of Conduct, and we will make sure that any further breaches will be dealt with accordingly.”