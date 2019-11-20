A Newport auctioneer helped bargain hunters to grab a cut-price Christmas present or two tonight.

Wilsons Auctions in Newport held an Unreserved Government Auction, featuring a selection of seized luxury and designer goods at their showroom in the city.

The items on offer included high-end vehicles, jewellery and watches, clothing and alcohol.

In terms of seized cars, an Audi A3 Tdi sold for £5,850 while an Audi Q3 SUV went for slightly more – fetching £6,200.

A Seat Leon Cupra ‘hot hatchback’ saw the hammer come down at £13,500 while the pick of the bunch seemed to be a like new Mercedes 250 AMG which sold for £18,600.

Watches were also hot property with a Breitling Avenger Seawolf sold for £1,200 and a Rolex somewhat eclipsed that with a final price of £6,750.

What better to go with your new car than some fancy jewellery? Someone was obviously thinking the same thing as a lot of 43 rubies was snapped up for a surprisingly low £150.

A gold emerald ring also fetched a bargain price of £350.

With the auction drawing to a close a lot of five bottles of Courvoisier was another bargain, one drinks cupboard in Newport is to be looking healthier this Christmas with the cognac selling for just £100.