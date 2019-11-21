IT'S THAT time of year again when festive cheer takes over Pontypool town centre for a day of fun to kick off the festive season.

The annual Christmas Cavalcade returns on Saturday, with a host of entertainment throughout the day for the whole family.

The Cavalcade takes place throughout the town centre, with activities in the Indoor Market and out on the main stage in George Street.

READ MORE:

Santa will be in his grotto in the Indoor Market from 10am, and the Grinch will also have a photobooth for those who are not yet in the Christmas spirit.

There will also be face painting, magic performances and some of your favourite TV and film characters will be making an appearance

On the main stage, Mad Mel will be hosting a disco and local bands, dancers and singers will be performing throughout the day.

(Dance Star Academy performing before the 2018 Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Following the day's activities, a parade - featuring Santa in his horse-drawn carriage, the Camelia Parade Band and the Salvation Army Band - will set off from outside the police station at 5pm, along Glantorfaen Road, down Crane Street and then arriving at the main stage on George Street.

Pontypool Community Council chairwoman Cllr Rose Matthews will say a few words, before a reading from Captain Lorraine Warriner from the Salvation Army. Cllr Matthews will then switch on the town's Christmas lights at 5.15pm.

(Mr and Mrs Santa Claus in the 2018 Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

A Pontypool Community Council spokeswoman said: “There’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. There will be singers and dancers performing on the main stage, Santa’s grotto in the Indoor Market, and of course the parade before the big Christmas light switch-on.

“It should be a fun-filled day.”

A timetable of the entertainment is below:

Pontypool Indoor Market

10am to 4pm: Visit Santa in his grotto.

11am to 4.30pm: Facepainting.

1pm: Musical entertainment from St Cadoc's Millennium Bell Ringers.

1.30pm to 2.30pm: Close-up magic and balloon modelling by The Magnificent Johno.

2.30pm to 3pm: Circus skills performed by Mr Big.

3pm: Carols by Alan Preston.

3.30pm: Carols by the Salvation Army Band.

(The 2018 Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Main Stage (George Street)